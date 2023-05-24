This makes BOE governor Bailey's remarks yesterday here rather laughable. Inflation has certainly not turned the corner.
Food price inflation remains hot and has only come off ever so slightly, while the drop in headline annual inflation reflects base effects adjustment after the surge in energy prices from last year. As noted by ONS, the upward contribution from the higher Ofgem energy cap has now dropped out of the annual estimates.
As for core annual inflation, that is the highest since March 1992.