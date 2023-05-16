Prior 31k; revised to 42k

March ILO unemployment rate 3.9% vs 3.8% expected

Prior 3.8%

March employment change 182k vs 160k expected

Prior 169k

March average weekly earnings +5.8% vs +5.8% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.9%

March average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.7% vs +6.8% 3m/y expected

Prior +6.6%

That's a bit of a downer as UK employment actually shrank from March to April (the first fall since February 2021), with the jobless rate also ticking a little higher to 3.9% in the month prior. Is that a sign that the recent economic troubles is starting to weigh more on the labour market? We shall see. Besides that, wages continue to run hot on paper but in real terms, they are still negative - which exemplifies the impact of high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term.