This comes in anticipation of UK finance minister, Jeremy Hunt's statement later today - expected at 1000 GMT. So far, it's a good sign that the bond market is exuding calmer tones but we'll see if that can stay the course. I mean, you only have to look back to what happened on Friday to get a sense that things aren't as composed as they seem.

In any case, this is at least helping with pound and broader market sentiment with equities also finding added comfort after Friday's heavy selloff in Wall Street. US futures are now up 1.0% and the dollar is marked lower across the board.