UK car production rose y/y for the fifth consecutive month in June 2023.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) cited the pandemic-induced chip shortages easing.
- total of 84,767 output last month, an increase of nearly 16.2% y/y
- car production is expected to rise nearly 11% to 860,000 units by the end of the year, the SMMT added
- output could reach pre-pandemic levels of 1 million by 2028
- For the first six months of the year, production of hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles rose nearly 72% to record 170,321 units
- Exports to the major markets rose with the exception to China, where it dropped more than 6% in six months to June