UK CBI Data:

Business Optimism: -34 (Forecast -15, Previous -9)

Orders:14 (Forecast 22, Previous 26)

More like Business Pessimism.. AMIRITE??

Anna Leach, deputy chief economist at the CBI, said manufacturing orders and output continued to grow, albeit at slower rates and the war in Ukraine was exacerbating COVID-related supply problems.

"It's little wonder that sentiment has deteriorated sharply over the past three months and manufacturers are now scaling back their investment plans," Leach said.

Sterling just can't catch a break. Currently down 0.9% on the day.