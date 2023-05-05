FULL STORY

Activity in Britain's construction sector increased in April but growth was lopsided, with residential house-building suffering its steepest decline since May 2020, weighed down by weaker demand and higher mortgage rates, a survey showed on Friday.

UK Construction PMI (Apr) $GBP Actual: 51.1 Expected: 51.0 Previous: 50.7

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said cutbacks in new house-building projects continued to weigh on construction output.

"While there have been some signs of a recent stabilisation in market conditions, this has yet to feed through to construction activity," Moore said.