There was a big jump in spending on fuel as petrol prices rose.
--
Meanwhile, the Uk Times reports that UK government ministers have been told that gas and electricity bills are likely to increase by a further GBP 500 after summer due to Ukraine war
There was a big jump in spending on fuel as petrol prices rose.
--
Meanwhile, the Uk Times reports that UK government ministers have been told that gas and electricity bills are likely to increase by a further GBP 500 after summer due to Ukraine war
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read