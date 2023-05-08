British Retail Consortium data for April 2023

like-for-like sales +5.2% y/y (prior +4.9%)

total retail sales +5.1% y/y (prior +5.1% also)

British Retail Consortium comments:

"While retail sales grew in April, overall inflation meant volumes were down for both food and non-food as customers continued to adjust spending habits," Helen Dickinson, the BRC's chief executive, said. "Clothing sales underperformed as the poor weather left customers thinking twice before decking out their summer wardrobe," she added.

--

Separate data from Barclays:

consumer spending on payment cards +4.3% y/y in April

Barclays comments:

"High inflation continues to squeeze real household disposable incomes and constrain consumption,"

---

Like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.