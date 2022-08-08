A surge in sales reported by the British Retail Consortium survey for July.

total sales +2.3% higher y/y after drops in the previous 3 months

Like-for-like sales (which adjusts for changes in floor space and shops closed due to lockdown restrictions) +1.6% y/y after falling for four months

BRC commentary:

"Consumer confidence remains weak, and the rise in interest rates coupled with talk of recession will do little to improve the situation,"

Also published were Barclaycard sales results:

Consumer spending in July was +7.7% y/y

Notable sub-measures include:

+44% in utilities

+30% on fuel

