Lloyds said its measure of business confidence was unchanged in April after a sharp fall in March

comes in at 33 in April

"Overall confidence is above the long-term average, but it is still expected that growth will moderate over the coming months and many businesses will remain cautious as they face into these headwinds,"

Some of the details in the survey result:

58% of companies said they intended to raise prices,(up from 55% in March and the highest since this question was first asked in January 2018)

27% of firms in the Lloyds survey planned to raise pay by at least 3%, rising to 42% of larger companies. Hiring intentions weakened for a second month in a row to their lowest since August 2021, with 44% of firms planning to increase staff numbers.