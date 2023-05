GFK survey of consumer sentiment in the UK. Up for the 4th month in a row.

Highest in 15 months. The record low was -49 in September 2022.

An improvement but still deeply pessimistic.

"The overall trajectory this year is positive and might reflect a stronger underlying financial picture across the UK than many would think," Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director said. "But everybody must hold on tight as it could still be a rocky ride out of these tough times."