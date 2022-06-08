Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS) monthly house price balance.

In May it comes in at +73 from April's +80.

More:

12 month house price expectations are at their lowest since January of 2021

new buyer enquiries in May -7 from April's +8, the first negative reading in 9 monhts

Data comes via Reuters.

---

The UK is being slammed by surging inflation, rapidly rising Bank of England interest rates and Brexit-related slumps in trade and industry.

Politics too - the Prime Minister survived a vote of no confidence earlier this week so perhaps this can be put to bed for a little while.