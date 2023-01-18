UK CPI
  • Prior +10.7%
  • CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.4%
  • Core CPI +6.3% vs +6.2% y/y expected
  • Prior +6.3%
  • Core CPI +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%

The readings are more or less in-line with estimates with the annual reading fore core inflation keeping unchanged from November. This just reaffirms that while price pressures are easing more significantly elsewhere, it doesn't seem to be that much the case for the UK with headline inflation still at double-digits.

A standout detail in the report is that food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation is at the highest since 1977. That underscores the notion that inflation is getting more embedded into other parts of the economy, not just purely driven by energy prices.