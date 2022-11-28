Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in a statement. Outlined the new scheme.

to run from early 2023 until March 2026

target is to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030

"Our new ECO+ scheme will help hundreds of thousands of people across the UK to better insulate their homes to reduce consumption, with the added benefit of saving families hundreds of pounds each year"

Skyrocketing energy costs are squeezing living standards in the UK. And it'll get worse as winter takes a firmer grip. The government is already subsidising energy bills/ This new program will impact at the margin, but it'll take time of course.