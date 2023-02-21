Prior -17

UK factory output and orders fell in February, with the latter dropping to its lowest since September 2020. The balance of new orders i.e. headline reading rose slightly but remains firmly in negative territory. CBI notes that:

"Conditions in manufacturing remain challenging, with output disappointing and order books having thinned out since late last year. However, if growth is going to return to the sector on a sustainable basis, then manufacturers need more than the boost some will receive from lower energy prices over the winter season."