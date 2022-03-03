  • Composite PMI 59.9 vs 60.2 prelim

A lightly lower revision but it still reaffirms a rebound in business activity to eight-month highs. This comes amid a sharp rise in activity and new orders as the omicron impact fades. That said, cost pressures remains an issue with output price  inflation  rising to a fresh record high in the survey. Markit notes that:

“The ebbing of the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a rebound in growth in the UK service sector in February, with rates of expansion in activity and new business up sharply. With manufacturing also seeing growth quicken, the UK economy looks to have been expanding sharply midway through the first quarter of the year.

"Inflationary pressures remained acute, however, with selling prices rising at a fresh record pace for the second month running. This pass-through of costs to customers will very likely prompt the Bank of England to hike interest rates again at the next MPC meeting in March.

"Although the latest set of PMI data were encouraging, the inflationary picture still has the potential to limit growth, while it remains to be seen what impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine will have on the service sector and wider economy. As such, there are still downside risks even as disruption from the pandemic finally appears to be fading."