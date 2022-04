Prior +0.8%

GDP +1.0% vs +0.9% 3m/3m expected

Prior +1.1%

Overall economic growth on the month was rather flattish with services (+0.13%) contributing, offset against production (-0.08%) and construction (-0.01%). Throw in more uncertainty stemming from higher inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, that will add to the woes in the months ahead. Just for added context, at least UK monthly GDP is now 1.5% above its pre-pandemic i.e. February 2020 level: