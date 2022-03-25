  • Prior +1.9%
  • Retail sales +7.0% vs +7.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +9.1%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) -0.7% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.7%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) +4.6% vs +5.6% y/y expected
  • Prior +7.2%

A swing and a miss on UK retail sales as consumption activity slows down in February. Non-store retailing sales volumes fell by 4.8% on the month while food store sales volumes fell by 0.2% on the month. The details show that some of the drop in the former may also be because of affordability concerns. That indicates that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to become more evident, as  inflation  grips.

