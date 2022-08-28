Truss is in the running with Sunak to be the next UK Prime Minister.

Last week Truss expressed doubts that France was an ally. Now this, planning to say China will be classed as a “threat” to national security for the first time.

says she will reshape foreign policy if she becomes prime minister

will reopen the integrated review, published last year, which set out British priorities in diplomacy and defence over the next decade. China was described as a “systemic competitor” but the review argued that the UK should deepen its trading relationship with Beijing

China would be elevated to a similar status as Russia, which is defined in the review as an “acute threat”