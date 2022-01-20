UK Foreign Secretary Truss:

  • warns Russia and China: west will stand together against 'dictatorship'
  • global aggressors are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the end of the cold war
  • it is time for the free world to stand its ground against dictators
  • warns Russia's Putin: 'desist and step back from Ukraine
  • warns Putin: invading Ukraine would lead to a terrible loss of life like Afghanistan or Chechnya
  • Britain will stand by Ukraine; Russia must de-escalate
  • west must work with allies in indo-pacific to face down aggressors

Headlines via Reuters