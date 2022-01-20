UK Foreign Secretary Truss:
- warns Russia and China: west will stand together against 'dictatorship'
- global aggressors are emboldened in a way we haven’t seen since the end of the cold war
- it is time for the free world to stand its ground against dictators
- warns Russia's Putin: 'desist and step back from Ukraine
- warns Putin: invading Ukraine would lead to a terrible loss of life like Afghanistan or Chechnya
- Britain will stand by Ukraine; Russia must de-escalate
- west must work with allies in indo-pacific to face down aggressors
Headlines via Reuters