UK GDP Estimate MoM: -0.3% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.2%)

Reuters notes:

"The economy shrank in August with both production and services falling back, and with a small downward revision to July's growth the economy contracted in the last three months as a whole," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said.

Full Reuters note

~ Some grim GDP numbers, but on the plus side (I guess), GDP is backwards looking. Of course, this isn't such a good thing if you believe the situation has deteriorated since the data!

Official Reports:

UK trade: August 2022

GDP monthly estimate, UK : August 2022