It's all about the next big data and after the US CPI this week, markets are not really left with much to work with. The dollar is sitting firmer amid some pushing and pulling, though changes today are relatively light. The kiwi is the only notable mover and laggard, following softer RBNZ inflation expectations earlier here.

Besides that, the market mood remains tentative and equities are still rather mixed although tech stocks are holding up well. The Nasdaq looks to be eyeing a decent breakout:

Looking ahead to European trading, UK Q1 GDP will be in focus but it should reveal flattish to minimal growth - much like what the BOE already communicated yesterday. The pound is caught lower after the BOE yesterday and the central bank decision isn't one that is providing much hawkish elements for the quid in the bigger picture.

The UK rates market is expecting a peak in the bank rate of around 4.88% and that isn't much changed compared to before the BOE.

0600 GMT - UK Q1 preliminary GDP figures

0600 GMT - UK March monthly GDP data

0645 GMT - France April final CPI figures

0700 GMT - Spain April final CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.