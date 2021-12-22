The Omicron coronavirus variant is causing a milder disease than the Delta strain in most Britons, U.K. government scientists are set to conclude.

Politico with the scoop that the U.K. Health Security Agency is due to publish its early real-world data on the severity of the disease before Christmas, and Playbook is told the experts are likely to offer a mixed outlook, with some positives and some negatives.

This is fantastic news, and will only go to improve risk sentiment

This news marries with what we have been hearing out of South Africa. So we are seeing a milder variant, in both winter and summer conditions. I'm no virologist, but my guess is that this means Omicron is milder across the globe.