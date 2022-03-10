A fresh set of sanctions being announced by the UK government on the seven Russian oligarchs, where their assets will be freezed and a travel ban being imposed as well. Those sanctioned are:

  • Roman Abramovich (owner of Chelsea FC and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel)
  • Oleg Deripaska (has stakes in En+ Group)
  • Igor Sechin (is the Chief Executive of Rosneft)
  • Andrey Kostin (is Chairman of VTB bank)
  • Alexei Miller (is CEO of energy company Gazprom)
  • Nikolai Tokarev (is president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft)
  • Dmitri Lebedev (is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya)