A fresh set of sanctions being announced by the UK government on the seven Russian oligarchs, where their assets will be freezed and a travel ban being imposed as well. Those sanctioned are:

Roman Abramovich (owner of Chelsea FC and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel)

Oleg Deripaska (has stakes in En+ Group)

Igor Sechin (is the Chief Executive of Rosneft)

Andrey Kostin (is Chairman of VTB bank)

Alexei Miller (is CEO of energy company Gazprom)

Nikolai Tokarev (is president of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft)

Dmitri Lebedev (is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Rossiya)