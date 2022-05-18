Major currencies are keeping little changed on the day as the dollar is keeping its losses so far this week in check. The aussie was dragged down earlier as wages data fail to perk up, not really supporting a more aggressive RBA. That said, AUD/USD is back to little changed around 0.7025 currently from a low of 0.6995 earlier.

US stocks had a solid outing yesterday as equities look to recover some poise, though US futures are slightly on the softer side for now. As much as there is scope for optimism on the week, the overall balance remains more tentative in my view.

Central bank tightening, surging inflation pressures, and the global growth slowdown remain key factors impacting sentiment. Looking ahead, the risk mood will continue to be a key focus in European morning trade.

0600 GMT - UK April CPI figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone April final CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 13 May

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.