The details of the report show that UK manufacturers expect to raise prices by the most since 1977 over the next three months, as global supply chain issues and labour shortages continue to rattle cost/price pressures. Adding to that, export prices expectations balance was the highest since 1973.

Meanwhile, optimism about the current business situation and prospects for the year ahead both fell to the lowest since January 2021 - when the economy was in lockdown. The dent to the outlook is largely due to businesses battling intense inflationary pressures.