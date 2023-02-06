Prior 48.8

UK's construction output declined to its weakest since May 2020, led by a sharp drop in house building as new orders and employment also continued to show signs of further weakening. The drop reflects subdued demand conditions as high prices and economic headwinds continue to take a toll on activity. S&P Global notes that:

"A sharp and accelerated decline in house building activity led to the weakest UK construction sector performance for just over two-and-a-half years in January. Construction companies once again cited a headwind from lacklustre market conditions, rising interest rates and fewer new project starts in the residential segment. Commercial building also slipped into contraction as the subdued UK economy weighed on business investment.

"However, there were positive signals for longer-term prospects across the construction sector, with business activity expectations staging a swift rebound from the low point seen last December. For some firms, the recovery in business optimism to its highest for six months was driven by signs of a turnaround in new sales enquires at the start of 2023. Other construction companies simply noted gradual improvements in the general economic outlook and hoped that confidence would return at a later stage this year to alleviate the current lack of momentum in the house building sector."

