Reuters with the report on the results of the latest survey from REC &KPMG

hiring rose at the slowest rate for nine months

still well above its long-run average

pay growth remained strong

"The jobs market is still growing strongly at the start of 2022," said Neil Carberry, REC chief executive. "With competition for staff still hot, companies are having to raise pay rates for new starters to attract the best people. And the cost of living crisis means there is also more pressure from job-seekers who want a pay rise."

Reuters add:

A separate survey published by the British Chambers of Commerce showed 63% of more than 1,000 firms said increased wage bills were a factor driving up price rises.