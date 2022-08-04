  • Prior 52.6

UK construction output declines for the first time since January 2021 with commercial work expanding at its weakest pace for 18 months. Meanwhile, a fall in activity was observed for both civil engineering and housing work - more than offsetting the rise in the commercial segment. Survey respondents commented on headwinds to client demand from rising inflation , fragile consumer confidence and higher interest rates. S&P Global notes that:

"July data illustrated that cost of living pressures, higher interest rates and increasing recession risks for the UK economy are taking a toll on construction activity. Total industry output fell for the first time since the start of 2021 as civil engineering joined house building in contraction territory. Only the commercial segment registered growth in July, supported by strong pipelines of work from the reopening of hospitality, leisure and offices.

"More positively, input cost inflation has retreated from the peak seen this spring as lower commodity prices and supply improvements gradually filter through to buyers of construction products and materials. The latest round of purchase price inflation was the least marked for 16 months, despite sustained pressure from escalating energy costs and staff wages, while supplier delays were the least widespread since the pandemic began.

"Expectations for output growth in the next 12 months are far less exuberant than those seen over the past two years, amid concerns that elevated inflation and higher borrowing costs will constrain demand. Nonetheless, the degree of construction sector optimism picked up slightly since June, which ended a five-month period of falling confidence."