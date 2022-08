Prior 63.73k; revised to 63.18k

Net consumer credit £1.4 billion

Prior £1.8 billion

Looking at the details, consumer credit growth was seen at 6.9% in July - the highest since March 2019. Meanwhile, credit card borrowing was up 13.0% - the highest since October 2005. The former may still have some base effects to sort out but the latter is a bit of a yellow flag amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.