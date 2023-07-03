Prior 47.1

There is a slight revision higher to the initial estimate, but it still marks a further downturn as compared to May. This comes despite price pressures falling as subdued demand conditions are weighing further on the manufacturing sector. S&P Global notes that:

“The UK manufacturing sector continued to report recessionary conditions in June. The headline PMI dropped to a six-month low as output, new orders and employment all suffered further declines. Producers are being hit by weak domestic and export market conditions with clients showing a greater reluctance to commit to spending due to market uncertainty, increased competition and elevated costs. This is also impacting business optimism and stoking fears among some manufacturers that client spending may shift to lower cost rivals and markets. Although some respite is being offered in the short-term by reduced pressures on supply chains and costs, these remain a symptom of the current weakness of demand faced by the sector and are therefore unlikely to play a role in boosting production moving forward. Manufacturers therefore remain in defence mode, looking to cut back spending on purchasing and employment wherever possible and release capital tied up in stocks.”

