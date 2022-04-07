  • Prior +0.5%
  • House prices +11.0% y/y
  • Prior +10.8%

UK house prices continue to rise, hitting a new record high again as the market maintains the ongoing momentum. The average property price jumps to a record £282,753 with the headline reading being the biggest in six months. Halifax notes that:

“The story behind such strong house price  inflation  remains unchanged: limited supply and strong demand, despite the prospect of increasing pressure on households’ finances. Although there is some recent evidence of more homes coming onto the market, the fundamental issue remains that too many buyers are chasing too few properties. The effect on house Average house price £282,753 Monthly change +1.4% Quarterly change +2.3% Annual change +11.0% prices makes it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers looking to make their first step onto the ladder, but also challenges homemovers who face ever bigger leaps to move up the rungs to a larger property.

“However, in the long-term we know the performance of the housing market remains inextricably linked to the health of the wider economy. There is no doubt that households face a significant squeeze on real earnings, and the difficulty for policymakers in needing to support the economy yet contain inflation is now even more acute because of the impact of the war in Ukraine.

“Buyers are therefore dealing with the prospect of higher interest rates and a higher cost of living. With affordability metrics already extremely stretched, these factors should lead to a slowdown in house price inflation over the next year.”