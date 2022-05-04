Prior 70.99k

Net consumer credit £1.3 billion

Prior billion £1.9 billion

Mortgage approvals were little changed in March and remains well above the 12-month pre-pandemic average (leading up to February 2020) of 66.7k. Looking at credit conditions, the annual growth rate for all consumer credit increased to 5.2% in March from 4.5% in February. That is the highest reading since February 2020, which suggests that economic conditions are starting to fire up a fair bit more; though base effects are also part and parcel of the picture in this instance.