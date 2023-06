Prior +8.7%

Core CPI +7.1% vs +6.8% y/y expected

Prior +6.8%

There is a slight delay to the data release but the pound is moving higher right off this initial headline. On the month, headline inflation increased by 0.7% and that is higher than the 0.5% estimated as well. Cable touched a high of 1.2802 from around 1.2765 coming into the report.