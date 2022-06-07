The slight revision higher isn't that comforting, with the services reading being the weakest since February. The main impact comes from a drop in customer demand as rising inflation prices bite. Of note, input cost and prices charged  inflation  hit fresh record highs in May based on the survey. S&P Global notes that:

“May data illustrate a worrying combination of slower growth and higher prices across the UK service sector. The latest round of input cost inflation was the steepest since this index began in July 1996, while the monthly loss of momentum for business activity expansion was a surveyrecord outside of lockdown periods.

"There were bright spots in customer-facing parts of the economy during May, buoyed by a rapid recovery in consumer spending on travel, leisure and entertainment. However, hospitality businesses widely reported constraints on recovery from a lack of candidates to fill vacancies and difficulties meeting demand due to ongoing global supply chain disruption.

"Service providers are increasingly concerned about the near-term business outlook, with price resistance among consumers and escalating cost of living pressures set to dampen spending during the second half of 2022. Growth expectations have dropped in each month since the invasion of Ukraine and are now the weakest since October 2020."