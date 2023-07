Prior +0.2%

GDP 0.0% vs -0.1% 3m/3m expected

Prior +0.1%

UK GDP marginally declined in the month of May with the details showing no growth in the services sector, followed by a 0.01% drop in construction and 0.08% fall in production during the month. Compared to pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020, monthly GDP is now 0.2% above that benchmark.