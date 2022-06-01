UK HPI
  • Prior +0.3%

The increase last month marks a tenth straight month of rise in house prices with the average price of dwellings climbing up to £269,914. That continues to reaffirm strong housing market sentiment - at least in one aspect - in the UK despite rate hikes by the BOE. Nationwide notes that:

“Despite growing headwinds from the squeeze on household budgets due to high  inflation  and a steady increase in borrowing costs, the housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum. Demand is being supported by strong labour market conditions, where the unemployment rate has fallen towards 50-year lows, and with the number of job vacancies at a record high. At the same time, the stock of homes on the market has remained low, keeping upward pressure on house prices.

“We continue to expect the housing market to slow as the year progresses. Household finances are likely to remain under pressure with inflation set to reach double digits in the coming quarters if global energy prices remain high. Measures of consumer confidence have already fallen towards record lows. Moreover, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.