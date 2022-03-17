Russian forces have made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days

They continue to suffer heavy losses

Ukraine resistance remains staunch, well coordinated

This has been the rhetoric put out ever since two weeks ago so I wouldn't read much into it. But the Russian offensive on Kyiv especially has seemingly run into some headwinds, though I would argue they aren't really applying extreme force.

As things stand, it looks like we will have to see how talks progress as well considering that the situation on the ground is playing out rather slowly.