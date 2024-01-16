Prior -13k; revised to 9k

November ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected

Prior 4.2%

November employment change 73k vs 50k expected

Prior 50k

November average weekly earnings +6.5% vs +6.8% 3m/y expected

Prior +7.2%

November average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.6% vs +6.6% 3m/y expected

Prior +7.3%; revised to +7.2%

Overall, this still points to the UK labour market holding up for the most part. The number of payrolled employees may have dipped in December but saw a positive revision to November. So, it isn't as bad at first glance. Besides that, the jobless rate is keeping steady while wage pressures appear to be easing somewhat. That being said, keep in mind that all of this has a caveat attached to it as mentioned before here.