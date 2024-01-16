- Prior -13k; revised to 9k
- November ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected
- Prior 4.2%
- November employment change 73k vs 50k expected
- Prior 50k
- November average weekly earnings +6.5% vs +6.8% 3m/y expected
- Prior +7.2%
- November average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.6% vs +6.6% 3m/y expected
- Prior +7.3%; revised to +7.2%
Overall, this still points to the UK labour market holding up for the most part. The number of payrolled employees may have dipped in December but saw a positive revision to November. So, it isn't as bad at first glance. Besides that, the jobless rate is keeping steady while wage pressures appear to be easing somewhat. That being said, keep in mind that all of this has a caveat attached to it as mentioned before here.