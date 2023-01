Prior +0.5%

GDP -0.3% vs -0.3% 3m/3m expected

Prior -0.3%

That's a surprise beat for the UK economy in November, with the services sector being up by 0.2% on the month - helping to boost overall activity. That said, the outlook remains challenging coming into this year with the cost-of-living crisis still a major problem as recession risks will continue to rise.

As a whole in November, the UK economy remains 0.3% below its pre-pandemic level seen in February 2020.