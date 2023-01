Prior 58.98k

Net consumer credit £1.5 billion vs £0.9 billion expected

Prior £0.8 billion

Mortgage approvals dropped to the lowest level since June 2020 even as the net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals increased from £3.6 billion to £4.4 billion in November. At a time when rates are rising, this shouldn't be too surprising. Meanwhile, the annual growth in consumer credit was little changed at 7.0% on the month.