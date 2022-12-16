  • Prior +0.6%; revised to +0.9%
  • Retail sales -5.9% vs -5.6% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.1%; revised to -5.9%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) -0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.3%; revised to +0.7%
  • Retail sales (ex fuel) -5.9% vs -5.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.7%; revised to -6.4%

The drop in retail sales activity is a miss on estimates, but it also comes amid a revision higher to the October reading - which saw a modest bounce after September activity was impacted by the national holiday in observance of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

In any case, looking at the details, non-store retailing saw sales volumes decline (-2.8%) once again while automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 1.7% on the month. Besides that, non-food stores sales volumes fell by 0.6% and that is offset by food store sales volumes - which rose by 0.9% in November (retailers suggest some anecdotal evidence that customers are stocking up early for Christmas).

