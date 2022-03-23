UK Chancellor Sunak
The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast for growth shows sharply lower growth for 2022 (vs October projections) and modestly lower in 2023, but see a rebound in at 2024:

  • 2022 GDP growth of 3.8% versus 6.0% in October forecast
  • 2023 GDP growth 1.8% versus 2.1% October
  • 2024 2.1% versus 1.3% October
  • 2025 1.8% versus 1.6% in October
  • 2026 1.7% versus 1.7% October

The  GBPUSD  is modestly higher off support at the 100 hour MA and 38.2% retracement from the hourly chart near 1.3183 area. The price trades at 1.3194 currently.

