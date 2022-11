Prior 0.0%

House prices +7.2% y/y

Prior +9.5%

UK house prices show a first monthly decline since July 2021 with a sharp slowdown seen in the annual house price growth last month. Nationwide notes that:

“The market has undoubtedly been impacted by the turmoil following the mini-Budget, which led to a sharp rise in market interest rates. Higher borrowing costs have added to stretched housing affordability at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation."