Finance minister Rishi Sunak has announced the following:

:: Will provide £1 bln in support for businesses most impacted by omicron

:: Businesses in hospitality and leisure in England will be eligible for one-off grants of up to 6,000 pounds per premises

:: Treasury says government will cover the cost of statutory sick pay for covid-related absences for small and medium-sized employers across UK

:: When asked about further support in event of more restrictions, Sunak says he will always respond proportionately to situation faced by UK

:: Sunak says "we are keeping the situation under constant review, we can't rule anything out"

You can be sure that there will be many that look at this announcement as a clear sign that the UK govt is planning to reintroduce Covid restrictions, and with whispers getting louder that action will be taken on December 27th, I'm starting to buy into this notion.

GBP/USD trades 1.3250 in a very muted session