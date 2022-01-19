"Plan B" to expire next week

Once it lapses, no longer there is mandate to wear face masks

Suggests that people wear masks in some places but will "trust the judgment of the people"

It will still be a legal requirement for those who test positive to self-isolate

This was already touted two days ago here. As much as Johnson is spinning it to be this is where the UK turns the corner on omicron, we all know that it is merely serving as a distraction to the debacle that is taking place in Westminster at the moment.