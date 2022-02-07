British sanctions and other measures will be ready for any renewed Russian attack on Ukraine

says I welcome Germany's statement that Nord Stream 2 would be reconsidered in the event of an incursion

UK is preparing to reinforce the British-led NATO battlegroup in Estonia

we are considering deploying RAF typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe

And says Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, and Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, will both travel to Moscow soon

