Johnson says that "this is the first tranche of what we are prepared to do". In addition, there will also be asset freezes to the three supposed high-net worth individuals (Gennadiy, Nikolayevich, Timchenko).

He also adds that the UK and its allies need to prepare for a protracted crisis between Russia and Ukraine, with a full-scale Russian invasion still on the cards.

Again, these sanctions are built off the supposed narrative that the UK still doesn't see the Donbass situation as being an "invasion". Go figure.