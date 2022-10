UK PM Truss will make a statement in 15 minutes. The optics are not good for the beleaguered leader. The question is will it be immediate resignation or perhaps after the budget later in the month.

The GBPUSD is trading to a new high as relief is setting in. The GBPUSD is trading back above its 100 hour MA at 1.12749 (blue line in the chart below).

The UK FTSE 100 is up 0.13%.

UK 10 year yield is down around 6 bais points at 3.81%