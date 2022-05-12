  • Prior +1.3%
  • GDP +6.4% vs +9.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +6.6%

Services output were seen 0.4% up, though overall activity was slightly tempered with by the drop in March. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to surging  inflation  pressures and that hasn't helped one bit with consumption and the brewing cost-of-living crisis in the UK. That will be a major headwind for the economy in the months to follow.

Overall, the level of GDP in Q1 2022 is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic level i.e. Q4 2019. The monthly estimates for Q1 reveal a 0.7% increase in GDP in January, flat growth in February, and a 0.1% fall in March.

UK Q1 GDP